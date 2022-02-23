Three get life imprisonment for murder in Tiruppur

Three men, including two brothers, were sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday by the Second Additional District Court in Tiruppur in a 2012 murder case.

According to a statement from Tiruppur City Police, M. Balaji, his younger brother Ashok and a few others murdered Iniyan (27) in Kulathupudur within the limits of Tiruppur Central police station on November 19, 2012. The brothers alleged that the deceased was having an affair with their mother, which led to the murder, the statement said.

Following this, the police arrested seven accused namely Balaji, Ashok, P. Balaji, L. Mathivanan, U. Ravichandran, D. Arokiyasamy and C. Velmurugan. After over nine years, on Tuesday, Second Additional District Judge V. Anuradha found the accused guilty of the charges. Balaji, his sibling Ashok and P. Balaji were sentenced to life imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹5,000 each, the statement said.

Accused Mathivanan and Ravichandran were sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹2,000 each. The court acquitted Velmurugan and the charges against Arokiyasamy remain abated since he died during trial, the statement said.