Three get life imprisonment for murder in Salem

Published - July 30, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three migrant workers got life imprisonment for murdering a couple on Tuesday.

R. Kondabagan (40) and his wife Suthihens (36), natives of Jharkhand, were murdered by four migrant workers who stayed nearby on September 29, 2020. The four workers were identified as S. Budram Kharkatta, S. Muchare Khar, C. Kulle Samath and Kayara Bodhra. Later, Kaya Bodhra was allegedly murdered by the remaining three in a quarrel. The Yercaud police registered a case and arrested the three.

The trial was held at Salem District Additional Sessions Court, where on Tuesday, the court found the accused guilty and awarded them life imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹5,000 each.

Salem

