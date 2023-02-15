ADVERTISEMENT

Three get life imprisonment for murder in Salem

February 15, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Additional District Sessions Court here on Tuesday sentenced three persons, including father and son, to life imprisonment in a murder case.

According to the police, M. Parthiban (29) of Theni district, who was working in a granite company at Nattampalayam, was murdered by C. Sarathkumar (26) of Pallipalayam Pirivu in Sankagiri, when he had come to know that Parthiban had illicit relationship with his wife Priyanka, who was working in an eatery at Nattampalayam.

On September 4, 2020, when Parthiban came to see Priyanka at her house, quarrel erupted between Sarathkumar and Parthiban. Sarathkumar, Priyanka’s father, R. Thangavel (49, and her brother T. Nandhakumar (24) stabbed Parthiban with a knife. In the attack, Parthiban died on the spot.

The Sankagiri police arrested the three persons and remanded them in prison. The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 5,500 on each on the accused.

