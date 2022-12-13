Three get life imprisonment for murder in Salem

December 13, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem District Additional Sessions Court II, on Tuesday, sentenced three persons to undergo life imprisonment for the murder of a farmer.

According to the police, P. Murugaesan (42) of Arumugam Street in Kannankurichi was a farmer. Enmity prevailed between Murugaesan and his relative M. Sakthi Kumar (28) over sharing of water from a farm well. Sakthi Kumar and his relatives P. Muniappan (35), G. Panneer alias Panneerselvam (27) and K. Gopal (28) attacked Murugaesan near a Tasmac outlet in Kannakurichi on October 6, 2014 and he died on the spot. The Kannankurichi police registered a case and arrested the four accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial was held at the Salem District Additional Sessions Court II, and during the course of the trial, Panneerselvam died in 2020. The court found the three remaining accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 each.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US