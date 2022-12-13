Three get life imprisonment for murder in Salem

December 13, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Salem

The Salem District Additional Sessions Court II, on Tuesday, sentenced three persons to undergo life imprisonment for the murder of a farmer.

According to the police, P. Murugaesan (42) of Arumugam Street in Kannankurichi was a farmer. Enmity prevailed between Murugaesan and his relative M. Sakthi Kumar (28) over sharing of water from a farm well. Sakthi Kumar and his relatives P. Muniappan (35), G. Panneer alias Panneerselvam (27) and K. Gopal (28) attacked Murugaesan near a Tasmac outlet in Kannakurichi on October 6, 2014 and he died on the spot. The Kannankurichi police registered a case and arrested the four accused.

The trial was held at the Salem District Additional Sessions Court II, and during the course of the trial, Panneerselvam died in 2020. The court found the three remaining accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 each.