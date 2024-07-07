Three get life imprisonment for murder in Namakkal

The Tiruchengode Additional District Court, on Saturday, sentenced three persons to undergo life imprisonment for the murder of a 70-year-old farmer in Namakkal in 2001.

The victim Periannan, a resident of Mallasamudram, was murdered by a seven-member gang. The gang also attacked his wife Rakkammal, grandson Mohanasundaram and decamped with six sovereigns of jewellery and ₹6,000 in cash.

The Mallasamudram police registered a case and arrested R. Suresh (43) and K. Kalaivanan (46), residents of Rasipuram; K. Vedha alias Vedhakrishnan (42), a resident of Chinna Kollapatti in Salem; Gopi, Vijay, Manikandan, and another Manikandan, all residents of Rasipuram. Of the seven accused, Gopi died in police encounter. During the course of the case trial a Manikandan died. Vijay and another Manikandan absconded. After 23 years, on Saturday, the court found the remaining three accused, Suresh, Kalaivanan, and Vedha, guilty and sentenced them to life in prison, and imposed a fine of ₹8,000 each.

Private bank ATM looted in Krishnagiri

Unidentified persons used a welding machine to cut open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank on Hosur-Bagalur Road in Krishnagiri district on Saturday evening, and reportedly stole ₹ 14.50 lakh in cash. On information, Hudco police rushed to the spot and lifted fingerprints. The police has formed 10 special teams to nab the culprits. The police have also detained a few people on suspicion and are investigating. A case has been registered.

Burglars decamp with valuables in Erode

Unidentified persons allegedly broke into a house at Annadurai Street in Erode town and decamped with ₹ 2.08 lakh in cash and three sovereigns of jewellery. The police said that Barkath Bhava (28), the occupant of the house, had left for Tiruchi last week. He returned home early Sunday morning and found that the valuables kept in the almirah were missing. He informed the Surampatti police, who inspected the spot. A case has been registered.

Inflow into Mettur dam increases

Water level in Stanley Reservoir at Mettur stood at 40.05 feet on Sunday, against its full reservoir level of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 12.11 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam increased to 2,832 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 1,465 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam for drinking water purpose is maintained at 1,000 cusecs