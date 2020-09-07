Three get jail term in emu scam

A special court in Coimbatore on Monday sentenced three directors of a firm to undergo 10 years of simple imprisonment in an emu scam involving cheating of 75 investors of about ₹ 1.67 crore.
A.S. Ravi, judge of the Special Court for Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act cases, awarded the punishment to J. Padmanabhan, S. Jeyakumar, and D. Rajasekaran, directors of J.P.R. Emu Agri Farms India Pvt. Ltd. which had its at Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore.
The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 15 lakh on each of them. The fine of ₹ 11.25 lakh imposed on the firm, named as first accused in the case, was to be paid by the three directors and ₹50 lakh of the total fine of ₹ 56.25 lakh was to be paid towards the compensation for the 75 investors of the firm, the court ordered.
The court acquitted a fourth person A. Aravind in the case registered and investigated by the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of the police, Coimbatore, in 2013.
The firm had received payments from investors by offering various schemes for the farming of emu. They approached the EOW after the firm failed to fulfil promises and returns.
Special public prosecutor S. Manickaraj appeared for the victims during the trial.
