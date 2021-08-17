Coimbatore

Three get double life term for murder

First Additional District Judge L. Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday sentenced three persons, including a woman, to double life term which found them guilty of murdering a 42-year-old man.

According to police, in August 2018, Kaliyamoorthy (42) was found dead at his residence in Vadaku Kaadu near Thalaivasal.

On inquiry, police found that Kaliyamoorthy’s wife Alayamani was in an illicit relationship with Thenkumar from Kallakuruchi and the two decided to murder Kaliyamoorthy. Based on a plan hatched by Alayamani, Thenkumar, along with his accomplice Harikrishnan, and a 17-year-old minor murdered Kaliyamoorthy.

Hearing the case, the Judge sentenced Alayamani, Thenkumar and Harikrishnan to double life term and imposed a fine of ₹2,000. The sentences would run concurrently. The minor boy is facing trial at Juvenile Court.


