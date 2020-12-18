Three get 10 years imprisonment in emu scam

A special court on Friday sentenced three persons including a former police constable to undergo 10 years of imprisonment for cheating depositors to the tune of ₹ 4.3 crore in a 2012 emu contract farming scam.
Gayathri Sri, who was a Grade-II police constable at Siruvalur police station in Erode district, and her husband Karthik Shankar were the directors of K.G. Bright Livestock India Private Limited at Gobichettipalayam. Sabeen Kanna was the manager of the private firm, court sources said. The firm cheated 98 depositors since its establishment in 2010 by advertising five different schemes for rearing emus and inviting investments.
The Erode District Crime Branch registered a case against the three accused on June 28, 2012 based on a complaint from one of the investors and the case was subsequently transferred to Erode Economic Offences Wing. The accused were arrested and they later came out on bail, the sources said.
On Friday, the three accused were produced at the Special Court for Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act in Coimbatore, where Judge A.S. Ravi awarded 10 years of simple imprisonment and levied a total fine of ₹ 2,15,60,000. The court ordered that out of the fine amount, ₹ 2.14 crore must be paid towards compensation for the investors, according to the sources.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath