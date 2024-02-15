ADVERTISEMENT

Three get 10 years imprisonment for robbery in Salem

February 15, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on Thursday for robbing a driver of ₹24.40 lakh.

On June 11, 2015, A. Veerasamy, 33, a resident of Palakkad in Kerala, working as a pickup van driver for a pepper trader Mohammed Ali came to Salem with ₹24.40 lakh given to him by Mr. Ali to procure pepper. He met pepper broker K. Shanmugam, 39, who took him to various places in Kolli Hills and Yercaud.

On June 12, the two went to Panamarathupatti in the van when, Shanmugam asked Veerasamy to stop the vehicle near the lake.

At that time, a gang came in on bikes, attacked Veerasamy, and robbed the cash. The Panamarathupatti police registered a case and arrested a 10-member gang, including Shanmugam. The case trial was held at the Salem Additional Sessions Court II and during the course of the trial, one of the accused, A. Elaiyaraja, alias Chinnapaiyan, died.

On Thursday, the court found three persons - Shanmugam, V. Baskaran, 34, and R. Karthick, 35, - guilty and besides jail term also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each. Six accused in the case were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

