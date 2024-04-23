Three gaurs found dead in the Nilgiris

April 23, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Three gaurs were found dead in Doddabetta forest range in the Nilgiris forest division on Tuesday.

Investigations are under way to ascertain the cause of death of the three animals, which include two females and a male gaur.

Following information, post-mortems were conducted on the carcasses. S. Gowtham, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), said the three gaurs were part of a herd of seven animals. The four remaining animals were healthy and were currently being monitored.

Officials said post-mortem revealed that the three animals had liver damage and that further analysis would have to be undertaken to ascertain the precise cause of death of the animals.

At the moment, it has been suspected that the animals might have died due to poisoning or as a result of disease. Officials said samples of the animals visceral organs had been sent for further analysis.