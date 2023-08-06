August 06, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Sunday arrested three persons hailing from Sivaganga district on charges of robbing people of their motorcycles by threatening them with a billhook near Sulur in Coimbatore district.

B. Shanthapriyan (21), P. Rithickumar (19) and G. Vijay (20), all from Thiruppuvanam Pudur near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, were arrested for their involvement in multiple robberies. They were working in a foundry at Arasur and staying at Thennampalayam.

The police launched an investigation to trace the robbers after one of the victims approached them and lodged a complaint. The victim complained that he was waylaid by three men who carried a billhook and they took away the two-wheeler after threatening him with the weapon a few days ago.

The accused were identified from surveillance camera visuals in the locality following which a team headed by Sulur Inspector R. Mathaiyan arrested them from their residence at Thennampalayam on Sunday and recovered two motorcycles from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Rithickumar was involved in two cases registered by the Thiruppachethi police in Sivaganga district in 2021 and 2022 for offences including attempt to murder. The Adirampattinam police had booked Vijay for theft in 2022.

The accused were produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial remand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.