Three from Sivaganga arrested for robbing people of motorcycles near Coimbatore

August 06, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The accused were identified from surveillance camera visuals in the locality

The Hindu Bureau

The accused were arrested them from their residence at Thennampalayam in Coimbatore on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

The police on Sunday arrested three persons hailing from Sivaganga district on charges of robbing people of their motorcycles by threatening them with a billhook near Sulur in Coimbatore district.

B. Shanthapriyan (21), P. Rithickumar (19) and G. Vijay (20), all from Thiruppuvanam Pudur near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, were arrested for their involvement in multiple robberies. They were working in a foundry at Arasur and staying at Thennampalayam.

The police launched an investigation to trace the robbers after one of the victims approached them and lodged a complaint. The victim complained that he was waylaid by three men who carried a billhook and they took away the two-wheeler after threatening him with the weapon a few days ago.

The accused were identified from surveillance camera visuals in the locality following which a team headed by Sulur Inspector R. Mathaiyan arrested them from their residence at Thennampalayam on Sunday and recovered two motorcycles from them.

According to the police, Rithickumar was involved in two cases registered by the Thiruppachethi police in Sivaganga district in 2021 and 2022 for offences including attempt to murder. The Adirampattinam police had booked Vijay for theft in 2022.

The accused were produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial remand.

