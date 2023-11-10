Three from Kerala held with ₹78 lakh unaccounted cash in Coimbatore

November 10, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police seized unaccounted money to the tune of ₹78 lakh from three men at Madukkarai late on Thursday.

A police team stopped two cars in which Suresh (48), Sasikanth (48) and Nikil (22), all natives of Thrissur district in Kerala, were travelling at Madukkarai around 8 p.m. on Thursday. The trio was found carrying a total of ₹78 lakh.

The men told the police that they received the money as payment for selling 403 grams of gold ingots to one Manoj of Raja Street in Coimbatore on Thursday evening.

The police escorted them to the station and seized the money as they did not have any documents to prove the transaction. The police handed over them, along with the money, to the investigation wing of the Income Tax department, after registering a case under Section 102 (power of police officer to seize certain property) of CrPC.

Two arrested with 400 kg ration rice

The Civil Supplies CID (CS CID), Pollachi unit, arrested two persons on charges of procuring and attempting to smuggle 400 kg of rice, which was meant to be distributed through the public distribution system.

CS CID officials apprehended Suresh of Avarampalayam while conducting a vehicle check near the road overbridge at Ondipudur in Coimbatore early on Thursday morning. They found that Suresh was transporting 400 kg of ration rice in a car.

The man told CS CID officials that he and another person, Rabia of Neelikonampalayam, purchased ration rice at cheaper rates from residents of places in and around Singanallur. They had been selling the rice to hotels and grocery shops in Kerala for higher margins. The CS CID arrested the two persons who were sent to judicial remand by a court.

