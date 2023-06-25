HamberMenu
Three from Kerala arrested for attempt to smuggle sandalwood

June 25, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department has arrested three persons hailing from Kerala on charges of felling and attempting to smuggle 12.8 kg of sandalwood from Amaravathy forest range limits of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

The arrested were identified as M. Mayilsamy (37), A. Balraj (43) and M. Sakthivel (38), all from Kanthalloor village in Idukki district.

According to the Forest Department, a team led by Amaravathy Forest Range Officer S. Suresh conducted a special patrol in Manjapatti Pirivu forest area on Saturday.

As they reached Aralipparai, they found three men carrying sandalwood. The staff rounded the three men and apprehended them. A saw and a machete that they used to fell a sandalwood tree were seized from them. They were produced before a court in Udumalpet and the Magistrate sent them to judicial remand.

