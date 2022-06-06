Three from Coimbatore get Green Champion Award

Collector G.S. Sameeran (second left) watering a sapling he planted on the Coimbatore Collectorate premises on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Three persons from Coimbatore district won the Tamil Nadu Green Champion Award instituted by the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, for the year 2021.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran presented the awards to G. Thangavel of Athappagoundenpudur, R. Manikandan of Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu and the headmaster of NGNG Higher Secondary School, as part of observing the World Environment Day which fell on Sunday.

The award which includes a cash prize of ₹1 lakh is given to 100 individuals, institutions, educational institutions, schools, colleges, residents welfare associations, industries and local bodies in the State for their exemplary contribution to the cause of environment development and protection.

The applicants for the Green Champion Award should have exhibited their excellence in areas of environmental education and training, environmental awareness, environmental protection, research and scientific studies for a new innovative green products/ green technology, sustainable development, solid waste management, water conservation and water bodies protection, climate change adaptation and mitigation, emission reduction, control and recycling of plastic waste, eco-restoration and conservation measures. The winners of the awards were selected through a district-level award committee headed by the District Collector.

Mr. Sameeran distributed saplings to the public at the Collectorate on Monday as part of the State’s efforts to increase forest and tree cover under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission.

He also planted a sapling and released parakeets which were rescued and rehabilitated by the Forest Department at its avian recuperation centre. District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar and senior officials from the Forest Department were present.