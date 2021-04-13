Three-fold increase in positive cases in Namakkal: Collector

District Collector K. Megraj said there has been a three-fold increase in the number of positive cases reported on a day in the district and advised the public to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

“Around 20 days back, only 10 to 15 positive cases were reported a day, but now it has increased to 80 to 90 cases. Public should be cautious and follow COVID-19 safety protocols,” Mr. Megraj said.

He said that public should inform Tahsildhars about events planned in community and wedding halls and other large gatherings in advance.

All standard operating procedures issued by the State government must be followed during such events.

Traders warned

Mr. Megraj said that traders should ensure that customers visiting their place wear masks, or else they would be fined and the shops would be sealed for five days for violation of COVID-19 safety guidelines. He added that in the last one-and-a half months over ₹70 lakh has been collected as fine for various violations.