Three firms fined ₹ 3 lakh for unhygienic surroundings

The Erode Corporation officials on Friday levied a fine of ₹ 1 lakh each on the owners of a hotel, printing press and microbiology lab for unhygienic surroundings that enabled mosquito breeding.

District Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary to the Government of Commercial Taxes and Registration Department Ka. Balachandran along with Collector C. Kathiravan and Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan inspected the anti-dengue operations carried out by the Corporation. They also inspected households and commercial establishments in Natesan Mill compound and on Chinnamuthu Street in zone 2 on Friday morning.

During the inspection on bicycles, they found the lab premises unclean and told the Corporation officials to levy a fine of ₹ 1 lakh on the owner, besides disconnecting water supply to the lab.

Likewise, banned plastic items were found at the hotel and the catering service unit and the premises were kept unclean. The officials sealed the premises and a fine of ₹ 1 lakh levied on the owner.

In the printing press, the officials found water stagnation and a fine of ₹ 1 lakh was imposed on the owner.

Earlier, Mr. Balachandran explained people and the workers at establishments on the need to maintain the premises clean to prevent mosquito breeding. He asked people to cooperate with the officials in the anti-dengue operations.

He inaugurated a psychiatric in-patient ward at the District Government Headquarters Hospital that was renovated at ₹ 25 lakh by Sakthi Masala Group of Companies.

Our Staff Reporter in Salem adds

District Collector S.A.Raman inspected dengue prevention activities here on Friday. Mr. Raman along with City Health Officer K.Parthibhan inspected the residential and commercial spaces in Alagapuram, Reddiyur, and Ex-Servicemen Colony and other areas under the Hasthampatti zone of the Salem Corporation.

The officials inspected a construction site in the area and advised its owners to clear the stagnating water. The Collector imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on them. The officials also inspected the premises of Government Higher Secondary School in Reddiyur and the Urban Primary Health Centre.

Later, Mr. Raman addressed the conservancy workers at the Corporation zonal office in Hasthampatti.

He said that as many as 31,000 school and college students had been appointed as sanitary ambassadors to conduct door-to-door awareness on dengue prevention and control.