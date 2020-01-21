Three fined for trespassing into reserve forest in Gudalur

The Forest Department officials, on Monday, fined three men for trespassing into a reserve forest in Gudalur.

K. Chinnathambi, Forest Range Officer, Cherambadi Forest Range, said that the three men - Jiju, Vilanda and Nowsath- residents of Ayyankolli and surrounding areas in Pandalur, consumed alcohol on Monday evening, and ventured into Samiar Malai in Cherambadi Range. Locals in the area notified the Forest Department. A team of five forest staff ventured into the forest and brought the three men outside.

“The area is home to many elephants, and human-elephant conflicts are common,” said Mr. Chinnathambi. Officials said that following the death of a woman who trekked illegally into a forest in Coimbatore, the Forest Department was on high alert to prevent such trespass into reserve forests in Gudalur division.

The three men were warned and fined ₹ 10,000 each.