Three fined for conspiring to hunt wildlife in Gudalur

The Hindu Bureau UDHAGAMANDALAM
October 20, 2022 17:59 IST

Three persons were detained by the Forest Department and fined ₹60,000 for conspiring to hunt wild game in Gudalur on Wednesday.

They were identified as K. Abraham (58), X. Joseph (53) and M. Jacob (45) from O’Valley in Gudalur. Forest officials stated that they were detained when staff noticed them outside a hotel in an inebriated condition. When they were questioned as to why they were near a reserve forest, they gave contradictory reply.

On further interrogation, they confessed to have conspired to hunt Sambar and spotted deer. They were produced before the District Forest Officer and senior officials, who imposed a fine of ₹20,000 each on them. They were also made to sign an undertaking that they would not poach any wildlife, and were warned that severe action would be taken in case they violated the Wildlife Protection Act.

An official said the men were later released. Checks would be stepped up in the run-up to Deepavali to ensure that poachers would not enter reserve forests to hunt wild game.

