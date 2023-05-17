HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three fined for attempting to disrupt movement of elephants in Erode district

Forest Department staff said three persons were found standing near the boundary of a forest in Guthiyalathur, preventing wild elephants from crossing the road; they were fined ₹25,000 each

May 17, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons from the Puliyampatti village in Sathyamangalam block in Erode district, whose actions posed a threat to wild animals and their habitations in the forest areas of the Hasanur range, were finedf ₹25,000 each.  

During a patrol by Forest Department staff on the Arapalayam–Kollegal road in the Guthiyalathur forest area, staff found three persons standing at the forest boundary where wild elephants were present. Their actions were preventing the elephants from crossing the road, and also posed a threat to the elephants. Hence, the three were taken to the Forest office, warned and fined. 

Officials said they had warned motorists not to stop their vehicles on the Dhimbam–Hasanur–Karapallam check-post stretch of the Bengaluru–Coimbatore National Highway, as the movement of elephants was frequent in that locality. Also, taking photographs of wild animals and selfies at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) had resulted in conflicts with animals, and so motorists have been asked to desist from such acts.

Related Topics

Erode / forests / wildlife

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.