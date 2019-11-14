Three fined ₹ 75,000 for releasing pet rabbits in MTR

Three men were fined ₹ 75,000 in total by forest officials in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), after they were caught trying to release 30 pet rabbits in the reserve on Tuesday.

The three men, identified as Palanichamy, Selvaraj, and Madhan were said to have been trying to dump a load of around 30 rabbits in the core area of the tiger reserve when they were spotted by forest staff.

Deputy Director of MTR, S. Senbagapriya, said that the owner of the rabbit, a resident of Coimbatore, had claimed to have bought a pair of rabbits to grow as pets. “However, the rabbits had bred and the number of rabbits had increased to over 50 individuals within a short span of time, so the owner could no longer take care of them,” she said, adding that neither the owner of the rabbits nor the men who were abandoning them in the reserve had realized that it was against the law to abandon pet rabbits in the forest.

The owner of the rabbit had employed the three men to dump the animals in forest areas in the Nilgiris as he did not want to sell them to any meat stalls, officials said. The three men had already dumped around 20 animals in other forest areas in the Nilgiris before driving to the tiger reserve and attempting to release the remaining animals.

However, forest department officials, led by Kargudi Ranger, L Sivakumar, fined the men ₹ 75,000. They then captured the rabbits that were released, and returned them to the three men, and forced them to take them back to Coimbatore. “Though it was only a mistake, releasing domesticated animals in a tiger reserve could be very harmful for native wildlife, as the released animals could be carrying a variety of diseases and infections that could spread to animal populations,” said a forest department official.