Three farmers injured in bear attack in Namakkal

July 27, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Three farmers sustained injuries in bear attack in Namakkal district in the wee hours of Thursday.

Kali (70), a farmer and resident of Vazhavandhinadu near Kolli Hills in Namakkal district, along with two other farmers Palanisamy (54), and Muruganandam (55) of the same locality were attacked by the bear when they went to the milk society to give milk.

On seeing the bear, which came out of the bushes they started to run, but the bear chased and attacked them. On hearing their screams, local people rushed to the spot. On seeing the villagers, the bear went into the forest.

The villagers took the injured to the Semmedu Government Hospital, where they were provided first aid. Kali was referred to Namakkal Government Hospital for further treatment.

On receiving information, Forest Department officials came to the village and are monitoring the movement of the animal.

