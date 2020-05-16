Three evaluation centres for Class XII in Coimbatore district

With evaluation of Class XII public examination answer scripts to commence from Wednesday, Coimbatore district plans three evaluation centres and will look at additional centres too.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer (CEO) P. Usha said on Saturday that one evaluation centre had been set up for each of the three educational districts – Coimbatore city, Pollachi and S.S. Kulam.

However, with the Class X public examinations to begin on June 1, some evaluation centres would also function as examination centres, she said. Hence, permission for additional evaluation centres had been sought from the Department of School Education. “We are expecting to get the confirmation from Chennai in another two days,” Ms. Usha said.

All COVID-19 precautionary measures would be undertaken in these centres. According to the guidelines issued by Director of Government Examinations C. Usharani, only eight teachers would be allowed per room to ensure personal distancing.

Six assistant examiners, one scrutiny officer and one chief examiner would be present in a room. The mark verification officer must ensure personal distancing while receiving the answer scripts from the evaluators. All the teachers must wear masks and availability of soaps and hand sanitisers must be ensured in these evaluation centres, according to the circular.

Online revision classes

Meanwhile, the online revision classes for Class X students in government schools of Coimbatore district began on Friday. Ms. Usha said the one-hour online class was arranged for the students of 20 government and government-aided schools from the district.

“We will add 20 more schools,” she said. The classes can be accessed through laptops or smart phones, the CEO noted.