Three escape unhurt as moving car catches fire in Erode

Three persons travelling in a car escaped unhurt after their vehicle caught fire at Villarasampatti here on Monday.

The police said that C. Saravanan, 45, of Kanakkampalayam in Tiruppur district was on his way to purchase garments at the textile market in Ashokapuram in the city. He was accompanied by his friend Gunasekaran, 63, and Gunasekaran’s wife Vijayalakshmi. Saravanan was at the wheel. Around 6 a.m., while nearing Villarasampatti Four Road, smoke emanated from the engine and Saravanan stopped the vehicle. Soon a fire broke out and it spread to the entire vehicle.

On information, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services Department arrived at the spot and extinguished the fire. But, the car was completely gutted. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Erode North police are inquiring.

