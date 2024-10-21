GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three escape unhurt as moving car catches fire in Erode

Published - October 21, 2024 06:12 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The car that caught fire at Villarasampatti in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The car that caught fire at Villarasampatti in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Three persons travelling in a car escaped unhurt after their vehicle caught fire at Villarasampatti here on Monday.

The police said that C. Saravanan, 45, of Kanakkampalayam in Tiruppur district was on his way to purchase garments at the textile market in Ashokapuram in the city. He was accompanied by his friend Gunasekaran, 63, and Gunasekaran’s wife Vijayalakshmi. Saravanan was at the wheel. Around 6 a.m., while nearing Villarasampatti Four Road, smoke emanated from the engine and Saravanan stopped the vehicle. Soon a fire broke out and it spread to the entire vehicle.

On information, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services Department arrived at the spot and extinguished the fire. But, the car was completely gutted. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Erode North police are inquiring.

Published - October 21, 2024 06:12 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.