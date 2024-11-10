Three engineering students drown in Cauvery river in Namakkal

Three engineering students who went to Cauvery river in Namakkal district for a bath drowned and their bodies were retrieved on Sunday (November 10, 2024.)

C. Vineeth (21), a resident of Nagapalayam near Pilikalpalayam in Paramathi Velur, who was a fourth-year aeronautical engineering student at a private college in Komarapalayam, his friends D. Nandhakumar (21), a resident of Pappampadi near Pappireddipatti in Dharmapuri district, and B. Sheikh Faizal Rahman (21), a resident of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, went to Cauvery river on Saturday evening (November 9, 2024) to take a bath. However, even after 7 p.m., the trio did not return to Vineeth’s house. Vineeth’s family members and relatives went to the river, found their identity cards and mobile phones, and informed the Jedarpalayam police.

The police and firefighters rushed to the spot and with the help of local fishermen, they searched for the trio in the river. Owing to poor light, they stopped searching on Saturday (November 9, 2024) and resumed on Sunday (November 10, 2024). They retrieved the three bodies from the river and sent them to Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. The Jedarpalayam police registered a case and are investigating.