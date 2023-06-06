ADVERTISEMENT

Three end their lives in Namakkal

June 06, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family ended their lives in Namakkal district on Tuesday.

According to the police, Nadesan (65) of Nadupalayam in Vaiyappamalai suffered from age-related ailments. His wife Sinthamani (52) was a daily wager in a spinning mill and son Naveen Kumar (35) was a carpenter. For Nadesan’s medical expenses, Naveen and Sinthamani borrowed money from many people, but could not return it.

On Tuesday, the trio did not come out of their house for hours. On suspicion, neighbours went to the house and found that the trio had ended their lives. On information, the Elachipalayam police reached the spot and sent the bodies to Tiruchengode Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

