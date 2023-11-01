Three employees of Salem Corporation placed under suspension

November 01, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - SALEM

Three employees of the Salem Corporation who misappropriated ₹ 80 lakh by submitting fake payment receipts for building approvals were placed under suspension recently.

During auditing, the officials found fake receipts attached to the building approval application forms and conducted inquiries. It was found that an engineer approved by the civic body had submitted the applications. Two staff in the Corporation’s city planning section — assistant Vijayashankar and junior assistant Dhanapal— and a conservancy worker Sureshkumar were involved in the cheating. Notices were served to them a month ago and the money was recovered. They were placed under suspension. Meanwhile, the officials have planned to lodge a complaint against the engineer who submitted the applications.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT