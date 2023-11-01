HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three employees of Salem Corporation placed under suspension

November 01, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Three employees of the Salem Corporation who misappropriated ₹ 80 lakh by submitting fake payment receipts for building approvals were placed under suspension recently.

During auditing, the officials found fake receipts attached to the building approval application forms and conducted inquiries. It was found that an engineer approved by the civic body had submitted the applications. Two staff in the Corporation’s city planning section — assistant Vijayashankar and junior assistant Dhanapal— and a conservancy worker Sureshkumar were involved in the cheating. Notices were served to them a month ago and the money was recovered. They were placed under suspension. Meanwhile, the officials have planned to lodge a complaint against the engineer who submitted the applications.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.