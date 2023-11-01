Three employees of Salem Corporation placed under suspension

November 01, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - SALEM

Three employees of the Salem Corporation who misappropriated ₹ 80 lakh by submitting fake payment receipts for building approvals were placed under suspension recently.

During auditing, the officials found fake receipts attached to the building approval application forms and conducted inquiries. It was found that an engineer approved by the civic body had submitted the applications. Two staff in the Corporation’s city planning section — assistant Vijayashankar and junior assistant Dhanapal— and a conservancy worker Sureshkumar were involved in the cheating. Notices were served to them a month ago and the money was recovered. They were placed under suspension. Meanwhile, the officials have planned to lodge a complaint against the engineer who submitted the applications.