Three elephants camp near Krishnagiri Collectorate

November 15, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The three elephants that is camping near the Collectorate in Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

Three tuskers camping near the Collectorate are keeping the Forest Department on their toes here. The elephants that were camping near Panakamutlu for the past 12 days had started migrating towards Gurubarapalli. The elephants slowly moved to the forest patch near the toll gate.  

A person was injured after he was attacked by a tusker, when he got close to the animal earlier on Tuesday. The injured identified as Ravi was admitted to Krishnagiri Government Hospital. 

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forest Department team under Krishnagiri forest ranger Mahendran and Rayakottai forest ranger Parthasarathy is closely monitoring the group and attempting to chase them back to Sanamavu forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US