Three elephants camp near Krishnagiri Collectorate

Three tuskers camping near the Collectorate are keeping the Forest Department on their toes here. The elephants that were camping near Panakamutlu for the past 12 days had started migrating towards Gurubarapalli. The elephants slowly moved to the forest patch near the toll gate.
A person was injured after he was attacked by a tusker, when he got close to the animal earlier on Tuesday. The injured identified as Ravi was admitted to Krishnagiri Government Hospital.
The Forest Department team under Krishnagiri forest ranger Mahendran and Rayakottai forest ranger Parthasarathy is closely monitoring the group and attempting to chase them back to Sanamavu forest.
