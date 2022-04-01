Three elephant crossings along Coonoor ghat hit by road expansion

A vertical cutting of slopes and construction of retaining walls curb their movement, limiting their access to food and water

The Forest Department has identified three locations, along the Mettupalayam-Coonoor Road, that elephants use as “crossings” and where road expansion is limiting their access to key habitats.

Officials said there were nine crossings along the Coonoor ghat that intersect with the stretch of the Mettupalayam-Coonoor Highway. Officials of the Nilgiris Forest Division said that of the nine crossings that had been identified, road expansion work was undey way at three. “A vertical cutting of slopes in these sections and the construction of retaining walls curb the movement of elephants up or down the slopes, limiting their access to sources of food and water,” said an official.

The construction, carried out recently by the Department of Highways as well as the Salem Division of Southern Railway, has limited the access of elephant herds to the lower Nilgiris slopes below Coonoor. A handful of herds moving through Kallar are known to use the landscape every year on their way to the Bhavani Sagar Dam. A study, involving the Worldwide Fund for Nature-India, was conducted in 2020 to better understand the importance of the landscape for elephants.

However, recent construction projects by government departments have led to several crossings having been severed. This prompted the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to take suo motu cognizance of the issue recently. Forest Department officials have directed the Department of Highways to construct ramps for elephants along the sections where vertical cutting of slopes has been done. “We have also asked the Department of Highways to ensure that the retaining walls have sufficient gaps for elephants to pass through,” said the official.

Following the High Court’s intervention, a team of officials of various departments and Southern Railway visited multiple spots along the Coonoor ghat to ascertain the ownership of land where construction was undey way.