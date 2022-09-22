Three electrocuted while vacating house in Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau DHARMAPURI
September 22, 2022 18:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons were electrocuted, when vacating a house, after a metal bureau brushed against a live wire here in Dharmapuri on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragedy struck three families on Sandaipettai street in a property owned by Pachayappan, killing the landlord himself.

 According to the police, an elderly couple Illyas and Siraj, who had lived on the third floor of the building owned by Pachayappan for over nine years were shifting to another house on Thursday. The household articles were being hauled down by a rope from the third floor with the help of Pachayappan and his son Kumar along with a rental driver Gopi.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Tragedy struck when the men tried hauling down a metal bureau from the third floor. The bureau brushed a live wire running from a neighbouring electric post electrocuting all the four men. While Gopi and Illyas were killed on the spot, Pachayappan and Kumar were admitted to the government medical college hospital. Pachayappan succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app