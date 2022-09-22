Three electrocuted while vacating house in Dharmapuri

Three persons were electrocuted, when vacating a house, after a metal bureau brushed against a live wire here in Dharmapuri on Thursday.

Tragedy struck three families on Sandaipettai street in a property owned by Pachayappan, killing the landlord himself.

According to the police, an elderly couple Illyas and Siraj, who had lived on the third floor of the building owned by Pachayappan for over nine years were shifting to another house on Thursday. The household articles were being hauled down by a rope from the third floor with the help of Pachayappan and his son Kumar along with a rental driver Gopi.

Tragedy struck when the men tried hauling down a metal bureau from the third floor. The bureau brushed a live wire running from a neighbouring electric post electrocuting all the four men. While Gopi and Illyas were killed on the spot, Pachayappan and Kumar were admitted to the government medical college hospital. Pachayappan succumbed to injuries at the hospital.