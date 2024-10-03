Three drug-peddlers in Coimbatore arrested for murder

The Periyanaickenpalayam police have arrested drug peddlers and are on the lookout for two others for reportedly murdering another drug peddler, following a quarrel after consuming liquor. The victim Kannan was abducted in a car and murdered by Sridharan (27), Harikrishnan (25) and Karthi (28) of Siddhapudur. The two others Sathish and Ravindran are absconding.

Three detained for drunken driving

The Kattoor police detained three youths in a suspected case of drunken driving along the Gandhipuram 100 feet road on Wednesday night. The trio Kiran, Siva and Balaji had initially attempted to exert political influence to intimidate the police personnel on patrol duty, sources said.

12 sovereign jewellery stolen

Twelve sovereign gold jewellery were found stolen from the residence of Sridhar, a private company employee at Thagaraja Street in R.S. Puram limits, on Thursday. The inmates had gone out when intruders had decamped with the jewelry, police sources said. A case has been registered.

Couple arrested for conning gullible investors

A couple was arrested by the R.S. Puram police for deceiving a trader and several other investors of ₹1.02 crore by promising high returns. Vijayakumar (38) and his wife Priyadarshini were arrested based on a complaint filed by Thangapandian, the trader, who had invested ₹21 lakh. According to police sources, Vijayakumar had enticed the investors by paying higher returns for the initial installments of investments. The police are investigating whether the couple had cheated more unsuspecting investors.