Three drown in well at Devala

Three persons drowned in an open well at Vadamula in Devala, the Nilgiris, on Tuesday evening.
Police identified the deceased as S. Suganya alias Ruby (20), her brother S. Tamilalagan (24), and their neighbour A. Sathyaseelan alias Murali (24).
Police said the three had ventured into a reserve forest, encroached on by a coffee plantation, to gather firewood. It is believed that Suganya failed to spot an uncovered well that was overgrown with plants, and she fell inside. Tamilagan is said to have jumped in after her to rescue her, plummeting more than 70 feet into the well.
Sathyaseelan had grabbed a rope and was trying to pull both Suganya and Tamilalagan out when he too fell inside, and all three persons drowned. Fire and rescue service personnel as well as police were called to the area, and the bodies were retrieved.
Investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath