Three drown in separate incidents in Namakkal, Krishnagiri districts

April 16, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Salem

Three persons drowned in separate incidents in Namakkal and Krishnagiri districts on Saturday.

According to the police, R. Praveen (20) of Ceylon Colony, near Attur, in Salem district was a final-year B.Tech. student of a private college in Namakkal district.

On Saturday afternoon, he and his friends went to Jedarpalayam dam for a bath. He went to the deep part of the dam and drowned.

His friends informed Jedarpalayam police, who with the help of local fishermen retrieved the body after two hours of search. The body was sent to Paramathi Velur Government Hospital for postmortem.

The Jedarpalayam police have registered a case and are investigating.

Likewise, Murugan (40) of Muthu Nagar, near Mathur, in Krishnagiri district is a casual labourer. His daughter Bhuvana (11) was a class VI student, and his son Vinoth (9) was a class IV student.

On Saturday afternoon, when the children were alone in the house, they went to Madhavapuram lake in the locality to take a bath. Even after the parents returned from work, the children did not return and during search the bodies were found floating in the lake.

They alerted the Mathur police after which the relatives took the body to the house. Later, the police rushed to the house and sent the bodies for postmortem and registered a case.

On Sunday, in a statement, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his condolences and announced a solatium of ₹1 lakh each to the families of the deceased.