HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three drown in separate incidents in Namakkal, Krishnagiri districts

April 16, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons drowned in separate incidents in Namakkal and Krishnagiri districts on Saturday.

According to the police, R. Praveen (20) of Ceylon Colony, near Attur, in Salem district was a final-year B.Tech. student of a private college in Namakkal district.

On Saturday afternoon, he and his friends went to Jedarpalayam dam for a bath. He went to the deep part of the dam and drowned.

His friends informed Jedarpalayam police, who with the help of local fishermen retrieved the body after two hours of search. The body was sent to Paramathi Velur Government Hospital for postmortem.

The Jedarpalayam police have registered a case and are investigating.

Likewise, Murugan (40) of Muthu Nagar, near Mathur, in Krishnagiri district is a casual labourer. His daughter Bhuvana (11) was a class VI student, and his son Vinoth (9) was a class IV student.

On Saturday afternoon, when the children were alone in the house, they went to Madhavapuram lake in the locality to take a bath. Even after the parents returned from work, the children did not return and during search the bodies were found floating in the lake.

They alerted the Mathur police after which the relatives took the body to the house. Later, the police rushed to the house and sent the bodies for postmortem and registered a case.

On Sunday, in a statement, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his condolences and announced a solatium of ₹1 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.