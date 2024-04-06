ADVERTISEMENT

Three drown in PAP canal

April 06, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of three persons, including two teenaged girls, were recovered from the PAP canal near Devanampalayam in Pongalur on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as Santhosh (20) of Kongu Pradhana Veedhi, and his relatives Veena (17) and Preetha (18), both Plus Two students.

Police sources said the trio had drowned on Friday as they did not know to swim, after they had entered the canal for a bath.

The bodies were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case.

