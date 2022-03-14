Three drown in LBP canal

Three persons drowned in Lower Bhavani Project canal near Gobichettipalayam during the late hours of Sunday.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Shivadevi (40), her son Vijay Govindan (16) from Tiruppur and their relative Shamli (18) from Coimbatore. According to police, the incident happened when the family and 13 others stoppped near Kudakarai bridge to take a bath in the LBP canal before proceeding to a Shiva temple to offer prayers..

While bathing, Vijay Govindan moved to a deeper spot. He was pulled by strong current, police said. In an attempt to save him, Shivadei and Shamli moved towards Vijay. However, all three drowned in the canal.. Sathyamangalam Fire and Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. Kadathur police have registered a case.