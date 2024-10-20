Three drown in lake in Salem

Three persons drowned while bathing in Kothikuttai Lake near Pasakuttai colony at Nangavalli in Salem on Sunday. The deceased were identified as S. Sivanandhini (20), a college student residing at Veerakkal, her brother S. Siva Sri (10), and a relative, M. Divya Dharshini (15). The Nangavalli police registered a case and are investigating.

Inflow into Mettur dam reduces

The water level in Stanley Reservoir at Mettur stood at 96.90 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet on Sunday. The storage level stood at 60.89 tmcft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 15,929 cusecs from the Saturday’s inflow of 18,384 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into River Cauvery for delta irrigation was increased to 3,000 cusecs from 500 cusecs.

Salem registers 61.8 mm of rainfall

A few parts of Salem district received heavy rain on Saturday evening. In the last 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m. on Sunday, the district received a total of 61.8 mm, including 30.2 mm in Mettur, 11 mm in Danishpet, 8 mm in Kariyakovil, 5 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 4 mm in Sankari, 2 mm in Yercaud and 1.6 mm in Edappadi.

Hindu Munnani lodges complaint against actor in Erode

Members of the Hindu Munnani have lodged a police complaint against three persons, including actor Benjamin, for allegedly distributing cool drinks bottles that carried pictures of Jesus Christ and Bible wordings to people waiting at Sathyamangalam bus stand. They alleged that the three persons stopped the distribution and left the place after the outfit members objected to their act. Later, on behalf of Hindu Munnani, a complaint was lodged with Sathyamangalam police against the three persons.

Youth dies in accident in Erode

One person was killed and 10 suffered injuries in an accident involving a government bus and mini lorry at Punjaipuliampatti on Saturday evening. The bus with 40 passengers from Coimbatore was heading to Sathyamangalam in Erode district. While the bus reached Punjaipuliampatti, a mini lorry collided with the bus. A passenger, P. Nithish (21), a resident of Kondappanaickenpalayam, sustained injuries and died on the way to hospital. The 10 injured were admitted to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital. The Punjaipuliampatti police have registered a case.

Search on for man for murdering his brother

The Steel Plant police are on the lookout for a 48-year-old man who murdered his younger brother over a property dispute. The police identified the deceased as V. Murugan (46), a resident of S. Kollapatti near Steel Plant. Murugan had a property dispute with his brother V. Ravi , a resident of the same locality. On Saturday night, a quarrel erupted between the brothers and Ravi allegedly stabbed Murugan and fled from the spot. Though the neighbours rushed Murugan to Salem Government Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. The Steel Plant police registered a case and are on the lookout for Ravi.