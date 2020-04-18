Three discharged in Salem

Three persons, who were undergoing treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for COVID-19, were discharged on Saturday.

The patients aged 29, 41 and 55 were from Mettur and they were attendees of the Delhi event at Nizamuddin. Doctors said that they were admitted to hospital on April 2.

R. Balajinathan, Dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, P.V. Dhanapal, Medical Superintendent, Rani, Resident Medical Offficer, Suresh Kanna, Head, General Medicine, J. Nirmalson, Deputy Director of health services, and other officials were present and cheered them as they boarded the ambulance to return homes.

Officials presented them with discharge summaries and advised them to be in quarantine at home for 14 days. Dr. Balajinathan advised the patients to take necessary precaution and they were provided them with safety gadgets. The patients said that they received good care at the hospital and the treatment was at par with private hospitals.

Officials also advised their family members to exercise caution during the period. Till Saturday, 10 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Dr. Balajinathan said that there are 14 positive cases undergoing treatment at the hospital and nine persons have been quarantined here.