Three die, two suffer injuries in accident in Krishnagiri

Three persons, including a couple, died and two others suffered injuries when a tempo laden with hollow-blocks overturned, causing an accident trail involving two other vehicles near Denkanikottai on Wednesday.

The tempo laden with hollow-blocks was being driven from Denkanikottai to Anchetty by Sujith Kumar (20) from Uttar Pradesh. Govinda, also from UP and a helper, was seated on the load of hollow-blocks. According to the police, while turning along a hairpin bend, Sujith Kumar reportedly lost control and the vehicle overturned spilling all the hollow blocks on the road. Govinda was thrown off the vehicle and killed on the spot. Madesh (35) and his wife Jayalakshmi(35) from Thakkaty panchayat, who were on a motorcycle, were thrown off their vehicle and died on the spot.

Among the injured was another motorcyclist, Sakthi (27), and Sujith Kumar. The two were grievously injured and rushed to hospital. The accident disrupted vehicle movement on the road till it was cleared by the Denkanikottai police.

