Three die in wall collapse

NAMAKKAL

05 March 2021 00:42 IST

Three persons including a toddler died in a wall collapse near Eranapuram here on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Chinnathambi (65), Poonkodi (55) and their granddaughter Devishree (2). Chinnathambi’s son was renovating their thatched house and the works were progressing. On Thursday, while removing the roof tiles and breaking the mud wall, the wall collapsed on the trio who were overseeing it from a corner. While Poonkodi and Devishree died on the spot, Chinnathambi died on way to the hospital. The Nallipalayam police have registered a case and are investigating.

