Coimbatore

Three die in wall collapse

Three persons including a toddler died in a wall collapse near Eranapuram here on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Chinnathambi (65), Poonkodi (55) and their granddaughter Devishree (2). Chinnathambi’s son was renovating their thatched house and the works were progressing. On Thursday, while removing the roof tiles and breaking the mud wall, the wall collapsed on the trio who were overseeing it from a corner. While Poonkodi and Devishree died on the spot, Chinnathambi died on way to the hospital. The Nallipalayam police have registered a case and are investigating.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2021 12:43:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-die-in-wall-collapse/article33992570.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY