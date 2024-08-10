GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three die in separate accidents in Coimbatore

Published - August 10, 2024 09:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons died of injuries in separate accidents in the district.

Prabakaran (29) of Muthunagar died of injuries he suffered in an accident involving his two-wheeler and a lorry on Eachaneri-Chettipalayam Road. The traffic police registered a case against the lorry driver, Murugan of Mettur in Salem district.

Noorusamy (74) of Vellalore TNHB locality died on the spot when he fell after the two-wheeler he was riding hit a vehicle from behind.

In the third accident, Aruna Pandian (27) of Pudukottai died after he fell when his two-wheeler skidded on the road near Ganapathy Moor Market.

Building contractor ends life

A building contractor, Sakthikumar (45) of Kengampalayam near Anamalai, reportedly ended his life due to financial setback. Based on a video clip that depicted Sakthikumar blaming default in repayment of loans by three borrowers, the police arrested one of them, Ganesamoorthy (56), and had him remanded in judicial custody.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

