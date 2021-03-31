Three die in road accident

Erode

31 March 2021 22:29 IST

Three persons were killed and 10 others suffered injuries after a car ploughed through them on the Erode – Palani main road at Kolankattuvalasu in the late hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the villagers were carrying holy water in pots to the Magaliamman temple festival at Vadakku Valliyampalayam.

At 11.30 p.m., the car driven by Yuvaraj (32) of Kalipalayam, ploughed through the villagers at Kolankattuvalasu. While Arumugam (40), and Kannammal (45) died on the spot, Palanisamy (42) died on the way to hospital.

Ten others were injured and they were admitted to Government Headquarters Hospital.

The passengers in the car, Yuvaraj, his wife Fathima (26), sons Ajith (8) and Sujith (2), suffered minor injuries and were taken to a private hospital. Arachalur police are investigating.