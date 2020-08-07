Coimbatore

Three die in road accident near Sankari

Three persons died and four others suffered severe injuries when the mini lorry they were travelling in rammed a truck near Sankari in the early hours of Friday.

Police said the deceased were identified as B. Rajashekar (27), Krishnasamy (61) and Selvam (56). They died on the spot. Three others who travelled with them, and the driver of the mini lorry, were rushed to hospital with severe injuries. Sankari police have registered a case. Investigation is on.

