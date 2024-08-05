GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three die in road accident in Salem

Published - August 05, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons died and one sustained injuries in an accident involving two motorcycles near the Melkanavai bus stop near Keeripatti in Salem on Sunday evening.

The police identified the deceased as Periyasamy (63), a resident of Merkkurajapalayam near Pethanaickenpalayam, M. Manikandan (23) and A. Dineshkumar (23), residents of Malliyakarai.

According to the police, Periyasamy and his son P. Dharani Ramamoorthy (33) were headed to Thammampatti from Malliyakarai on a motorcycle on Sunday evening. Manikandan and his friend Dineshkumar were on their way from Kolli Hills to Malliyakarai on a motorcycle. When they reached the Melkanavai bus stop near Keeripatti, Manikandan’s bike collided with Dharani Ramamoorthy’s. In the accident, all the four sustained injuries and Periyasamy and Manikandan died on the spot. Local residents admitted Dharani Ramamoorthy and Dineshkumar to Attur Government Hospital. Later, Dineshkumar was referred to Salem Government Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

The Thammampatti police registered a case and are investigating. Police sources said Dineshkumar was the son of Attur Town police station Special Sub Inspector Alagesan.

Man found dead in his house in Namakkal

A. Ravichandran (45), a farmer of Alathurnadu near Kolli Hills in Namakkal district, was found dead in his house on Monday morning. On information, Senkarai police reached the spot and sent the body to Namakkal Government Hospital for post-mortem. Police investigations revealed that he was strangulated to death. The police registered a case and detained Ravichandran’s wife Kalavathi and two others for investigation.

Education department staff suspended in Salem

The Joint Director of School Education Department, Rajendran, on Monday served a suspension order on Tamilarasan (59), Superintendent in the Chief Educational Officer’s office, Salem, in connection with an alleged job scam. Sources said that Poongodi (37), a resident of Kamarajar Colony in Ammapet, allegedly gave ₹ 15 lakh to Tamilarasan in 2022 to get a lab technician’s post in a government school. After receiving the money, Tamilarasan did not provide a job and allegedly threatened her. Following this, she lodged a complaint with the Salem City Police Commissioner’s office. But, no action was taken. Hence, she filed a case in Madras High Court and the court recently directed the city police to register a case based on her complaint. Following the order, the Hasthampatti police registered a case against Tamilarasan last week.

