Three die in road accident in Krishnagiri

November 26, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Krishnagiri

Three law students were killed and two sustained injuries after a car in which they travelling rammed a truck on Sunday.

The car was heading to Coimbatore and when it reached Koneripalli on the Bengaluru-Salem National Highway, a truck that was going in front of the car suddenly turned left. The car is said to have rammed the truck. In the accident, five persons in the car sustained grievous injuries, of which three died on the spot. On information, Shoolagiri police came to the spot and admitted the two injured persons to Krishnagiri Government Hospital.

The police identified the deceased as R. Tamilanban (22), a resident of Tharamangalam in Salem district; M. Santhosh (20), a resident of Tiruchi district; and R. Naren Yeswanth (19), a resident of Tiruppur district. The injured were identified as S. Sherwin Isaac (22), a resident of Tiruchi district, and S. Thaswin (22), a resident of Mettur in Salem district. They are all students of a private law college in Bengaluru and were heading to Coimbatore to attend a function. The Shoolagiri police registered a case and are investigating.

