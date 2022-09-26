Three die in road accident at Salem

Four people who were travelling on two motorcycles fell on road during head-on collision; a speeding car ran over them

The Hindu Bureau Salem
September 26, 2022 13:31 IST

Three people, including two members of a family, were killed in a road accident near Mecheri on Sunday evening.

According to the police, M. Moorthy (52) of Mattukaranur near Pannapatti was a casual labourer. On Sunday, he, along with his wife M. Annapoorani (40) and son M. Maithesh (12), went to a temple at Mettur. Later in the evening, around 5 p.m., they were returning to their village on motorcycle.

Meanwhile, a hotel supervisor, Rajendran (60), of Subbarayan Nagar in Mettur, was headed to Mettur from Mecheri by motorcycle. When they reached Kullamudaiyanur, the two motorcycles suffered a head-on collision.

During impact, Moorthy, his wife, son, and Rajendran fell on the road and were run over by a speeding car. In the accident, Annapoorani and Maithesh died on the spot. Moorthy escaped with minor injuries. Rajendran, who sustained grievous injuries in the head, died on the way to Mettur Government Hospital.

The Mecheri Police sent the bodies to Omalur Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and are on the lookout for the car driver, who went absconding after the accident.

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app