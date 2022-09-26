Coimbatore

Three die in road accident at Salem

Three people, including two members of a family, were killed in a road accident near Mecheri on Sunday evening.

According to the police, M. Moorthy (52) of Mattukaranur near Pannapatti was a casual labourer. On Sunday, he, along with his wife M. Annapoorani (40) and son M. Maithesh (12), went to a temple at Mettur. Later in the evening, around 5 p.m., they were returning to their village on motorcycle.

Meanwhile, a hotel supervisor, Rajendran (60), of Subbarayan Nagar in Mettur, was headed to Mettur from Mecheri by motorcycle. When they reached Kullamudaiyanur, the two motorcycles suffered a head-on collision.

During impact, Moorthy, his wife, son, and Rajendran fell on the road and were run over by a speeding car. In the accident, Annapoorani and Maithesh died on the spot. Moorthy escaped with minor injuries. Rajendran, who sustained grievous injuries in the head, died on the way to Mettur Government Hospital.

The Mecheri Police sent the bodies to Omalur Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and are on the lookout for the car driver, who went absconding after the accident.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
Salem
road accident
accident (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2022 1:04:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-die-in-road-accident-at-salem/article65936991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY