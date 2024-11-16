Three die in lorry-van collision in Namakkal

Three persons died and two sustained injuries in an accident involving a lorry and a mini tempo van in Namakkal on Saturday.

A group of decoration workers were heading to Kabilarmalai in a van early Saturday morning, after finishing a work order in Erode. When they reached Thanneer Pandal in Jedarpalayam, a lorry collided with the van. In the accident, five persons travelling in the van sustained grievous injuries, and two died on the spot. The injured were rushed to Paramathi Velur Government Hospital, and later referred to Namakkal Government Hospital. One more person succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The Jedarpalayam police identified the deceased as M. Sivanathan (20), M. Siva (19) and B. Bhumeesh (20), residents of Kabilarmalai. The injured were Saminathan and Ramesh. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

Inflow into Mettur dam reduces to 7,084 cusecs

The water level in Stanley Reservoir at Mettur stood at 106.19 feet on Saturday, against its full reservoir level of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 73.09 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 7,084 cusecs from the Friday’s inflow of 7,236 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into River Cauvery for delta irrigation and canal irrigation continued at 5,000 cusecs and 600 cusecs, respectively.

Man found dead in Namakkal

The charred body of a man was found near Mudalaipatti on Salem-Namakkal National Highway on Saturday. On information, Nallipalayam police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Namakkal Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police identified the deceased as Viswanathan (45), a resident of Thiruvagoundanur in Salem. The police registered a case and are investigating.

